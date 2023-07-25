With Aaron Rodgers now a member of the New York Jets, Jordan Love has been promoted to the Green Bay Packers starting quarterback. But even with Love locked in as QB1, the Packers want to ensure they have crossed all their t's when it comes to the quarterback position.

Green Bay worked out Jacob Eason on Tuesday, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Eason was originally selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the fourth-round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He spent one season with the team before ultimately being released. Eason then spent time with the Seattle Seahawks before joining the Carolina Panthers in 2022. Another release was followed by Eason signing with the San Francisco 49ers before being released and re-joining the Panthers. With Carolina releasing him a second time this offseason, Eason is now free to sign with any team.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Over his entire NFL career, Eason has only seen official playing time with the Colts and Panthers. It's not like that playing time is expansive either, as he only has two NFL games under his belt. He has completed five of his 10 pass attempts, throwing for 84 scoreless yards.

Still, the Packers seem interested in what Eason has to offer. Behind Love, Green Bay currently has Sean Clifford, Danny Etling and Alex McGough at quarterback.

There's no guarantee Jacob Eason even signs with the Packers. If he did, he would need to battle for an opportunity to make the final roster. But before any potential battle commences, Green Bay at least wants to see if Eason deserves an opportunity to prove himself at training camp.