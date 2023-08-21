The start of the 2023 regular season is right around the corner for the Green Bay Packers. So far, the Packers are 1-1 in preseason play with just one more game before the real deal begins. Green Bay has beaten the Cincinnati Bengals and lost to the New England Patriots. As the regular season approaches, teams around the league are making big decisions in terms of their roster, and the Packers made two key signings recently.

Following a workout with the team on Monday, the Packers signed linebacker Marvin Pierre, and they also picked up cornerback Elijah Hamilton, according to an article from Sports Illustrated. Pierre went un-drafted this year after finishing up his college career at Kent State. Hamilton is coming from the XFL where he started three games for the St. Louis Battlehawks. His father, Ruffin Hamilton, played for the Packers in the 1990s.

For Marvin Pierre, this is big. He originally signed with the Arizona Cardinals before not getting drafted in the 2023 NFL Draft. He was, however, drafted, in the XFL Draft to Houston, but he did not play. Finding a way to make the practice squad for the Packers would be a huge win for him.

This is equally as big for Elijah Hamilton. Every player in the XFL has a dream of making it into the NFL, and now that dream is beginning to come true for Hamilton.

Both players have three practices and a preseason battle against the Seahawks on Saturday to prove that they belong. We'll see how things go for the newest Packers in a critical week for both.