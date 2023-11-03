Rudy Ford's availability will be crucial for Matt LaFleur and the Packers as they try to win over Matthew Stafford's Rams.

The Green Bay Packers and Matt LaFleur might not be hitting the tank button just yet. They still have a lot of faith left in Jordan Love but that is not to be wasted. One way they could help him retain the starting quarterback position would be to have the secondary contain the opposing offensive engine. This week it will be their job to stop either Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford or Brett Rypien. Either of them mixed with the genius of Sean McVay might be doable. But, that might be easier said than done because of the recent injury update around Rudy Ford.

The Packers are slowly growing thin in their safety rotation. Coach Matt LaFleur unveiled that Rudy Ford had limited participation in their practice ahead of their clash with the Rams, per Zach Kruse of USA TODAY.

His availability is a huge concern for the Packers. This is because Darnell Savage had been placed on the injured reserve. More than his on-field grit and production, Ford's veteran leadership is unmatched. He could be replaced by another veteran in Jonathan Owens but that would not just be the most optimal choice given their gap in experience. The same can also be said about Anthony Johnson Jr. who is just getting his feet wet on the big leagues.

Ford has to be out on the field because this win against the Rams is crucial. They need to take advantage of an injured Matthew Stafford or an inefficient Brett Rypien. Overall, he is a big boost such that Jordan Love could keep outscoring his opponent at quarterback.