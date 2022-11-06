Following an abysmal loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was asked if he had considered the possibility of benching four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers during Week 9’s collapse. According to Matt Reynoldson of WFRV Local 5, LaFleur responded quickly with a response of “no” twice to the original question and a follow-up.

Though the Packers’ 15-9 loss saw an atypical Rodgers collapse, including three interceptions thrown in the red zone, it stands to reason that LaFleur would stick by his veteran signal-caller, given the narrow scoring margin. However, despite their best efforts, the loss brings the Packers to 3-6 in the 2022 NFL season and raises concerns about their ability to cobble together a potential playoff run.

Perhaps more concerning than Aaron Rodgers’ failures are the injuries sustained against the Lions on Sunday. The list of key contributors the Packers lost to injury in their losing effort includes wide receiver Romeo Doubs, running back Aaron Jones, cornerback Eric Stokes, defensive end Rashan Gary, wide receiver Christian Watson and linebacker Krys Barnes.

A game plan goes out the window at a certain point when a team loses that many pieces of their lineup. However, the Packers will have an opportunity to rebound next week against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10. The question now becomes, is it too late for LaFleur and the Packers to turn their season around? The coming week’s injury reports will shed some light on how healthy this unit will be heading into Week 10.