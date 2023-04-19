The Green Bay Packers are adding a trailblazer to their staff. Former Seattle Seahawks full back Derrick Coleman, the first legally deaf offensive player in the NFL, has been hired to be the team’s new assistant to player engagement, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Coleman’s story inspired many throughout his improbable football journey, which started as an undrafted rookie, peaked as a Super Bowl champion with the Seahawks and now continues in Green Bay. He lost his hearing at just three years old, but found his way to the NFL through a relentless work ethic that has been lauded by several ex-teammates, including Russell Wilson and Richard Sherman.

That work ethic will now be used to help players in terms of education, financial literacy and professional and personal development, according to NFL.com. Coleman should be well-equipped for the task given the adversity he overcame while making that difficult transition into the league.

Coleman amassed 1,780 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns at UCLA. He had two receiving scores in the NFL but worked primarily as a blocker. He was suspended for four games in 2016 as part of his punishment for committing a hit-and-run. The 32-year-old last played for the Arizona Cardinals in 2018.

It has been an eventful offseason in Lambeau, to say the least. The Packers have yet to find a suitable trade with the New York Jets for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. That could be delayed past the NFL Draft, as general manager Brian Gutekunst will be focused on filling out his roster and surrounding future starting QB Jordan Love with as much talent as possible.

Smaller moves can be impactful, too, though. The presence of Derrick Coleman could have a great effect on morale and confidence. Especially when players hear his moving tale of perseverance.