‘I love myself a lot better’: Aaron Rodgers goes deeper on psychedelic experiment that changed everything

Aaron Rodgers is arguably the best quarterback in the NFL right now. He’s also one of the more controversial ones. He’s dealt with his share of criticism for some personal choices over the years. Additionally, he’s received backlash for not winning more Super Bowls. But Rodgers has reportedly found a way to tune out all of the noise and focus on the task at hand.

Pro Football Talk reported on a story about Rodgers taking psychedelics in Peru over the offseason. They shared a quote with Aaron Rodgers directly explaining what occurred.

“I have a dear friend that I’ve known for 25 years that went on an ayahuasca journey in 2019,” Aaron Rodgers aid. “He came back, and we played golf one day and he told me all about it. I said, okay, I think it’s time that I do it. So we put together a trip to Peru [in 2020] and had a great experience. Then I went again this offseason and had another beautiful experience. We sat three different nights with the medicine. I came in with an intention of doing a lot of healing of other relationships and bringing in certain people to have conversations with.”

Rodgers went on to say that this trip helped with personal healing. He was able to tune out “negative thoughts” and “negative voices.” He also stated that he’s learned to love himself as a result.

“I love myself a lot better.”

Some people may wonder why this story is important. Packers fans should be excited as Aaron Rodgers may be in line for more dominance in 2022. Regardless of the method, Packers fans just want a Super Bowl victory. Perhaps Aaron Rodgers’ psychedelic experiment will lead to a championship.