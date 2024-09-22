The availability of Jordan Love has been the story of the Packers' season so far in 2024 after Green Bay's franchise quarterback suffered a knee injury in the season opener against the Eagles. Love missed last week's game against the Colts, where the Packers ran all over Indianapolis in a stunning victory with Malik Willis at quarterback.

Still, all eyes are on when Love may be able to return. Originally, Love was targeting a return in Week 4 or Week 5 or the Packers, giving him a typical three-to-four week timetable to return from his MCL sprain. However, Matt LaFleur left the door open for Love to potentially play in Week 3 against the Titans.

Before the game, Love was spotted going through a fairly intense pregame workout, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

Love didn't appear to be at 100% during warmups, but he was moving pretty well and planting off of that injured leg. This got Packers fans up in a frenzy, as they were hopeful that their franchise guy would be able to be back sooner than expected.

Still, LaFleur and the Packers opted to give Love at least one more week to rest. About an hour-and-a-half before kickoff, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Love will be inactive for the Packers against the Titans. Malik Willis will get the start for Green Bay, and Sean Clifford will be the backup after being elevated from the practice squad to the game day roster.

The Packers will be staring at another run-heavy script on Sunday, much like they were in Week 2 against Indianapolis. LaFleur did a good job protecting Willis in the win, as the young quarterback threw the ball just 14 times and the Packers ran the ball for 261 yards.

It will be a tougher battle this week against a much better Titans front, but LaFleur has showcased the play calling genius to get it done, especially in the running game. The onus will be on the backs once again to carry the load for at least one more week until Love can return.