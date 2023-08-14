Kenneth Odumegwu's unlikely journey with the Green Bay Packers just keeps getting better.

The 22-year-old Nigerian outside linebacker is participating in the NFL's International Pathway Program this season. The former soccer and basketball player finally got his first taste of America's Game in a preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday.

Odumegwu played several snaps as a Packers pass rusher. His teammates became giddy after the coaches told him he was going to take the field. The Packers, one of the most storied franchises in the NFL, handed him the game ball after the final whistle.

Kenneth Odumegwu was at a loss for words, per Packers.com editor Mike Spotford.

“It was a surreal moment for me. I couldn't speak. I couldn't even say ‘thank you' to coach…That ball is gonna be with me for the rest of my life,” Odumegwu said.

For his part, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur lauded Odumegwu's character.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

“The guys have really rallied around him and supported him. He is top shelf in terms of character.” LaFleur said.

“There's a lot more to learn but he's been a good addition to our team,” he added.

Odumegwu's father and stepmother watched the breakthrough moment live at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. On the other hand, his biological mother watched highlights of the game on YouTube. The visiting Packers beat the Bengals, 36-19.

Will Kenneth Odumegwu and the Packers bounce back with a vengeance in 2023?

The Packers have other reasons to smile aside from Kenneth Odumegwu's recent progress. Left tackle David Bakhtiari's Hall of Fame take on first-year starting quarterback Jordan Love is an encouraging sign for Packers fans. AJ Dillon's vow to become a more punishing runner is another one.

Green Bay won just eight games and missed the playoffs in Aaron Rodgers' last season in Packers green and white. Will they turn things around in the 2023 NFL season? Stay tuned.