Why Packers could move on from Jaire Alexander

With questions swirling about the relationship between Jaire Alexander and the Green Bay Packers, following his recent suspension, there is reportedly something in the star cornerback's contract that could further complicate his standing with the team.

His future in Green Bay could be determined by an $8 million roster bonus, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. If the organization is interested in keeping the two-time Second-Team All-Pro selection, it will merely pay him and proceed as normal. Otherwise, a trade seems likely.

This year has probably not sold the Packers on a long-term union with Alexander. He has played in only six games this season due to injuries and has struggled when on the field. The organization knows what he can do at full strength, but non-performance issues could complicate this offseason decision.

The 26-year-old out of Louisville is suspended for a pivotal Week 17 clash with the Minnesota Vikings after taking it upon himself to participate in the coin toss in last Sunday's narrow win over the Carolina Panthers. Alexander was not a designated captain but supposedly carried on like one because he wanted to represent his hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina.

He made a blunder that could have resulted in Green Bay kicking to start both the first and second half. The Packers disciplined him for “conduct detrimental to the team.” Head coach Matt LaFleur suggested that the corner was being penalized for more than just the coin toss fiasco.

Money tends to be a great equalizer. After a down year ravaged by injuries, and now negative optics, the Packers could consider moving on from Jaire Alexander. But before any of these matters can be dealt with, there are two important regular season games on the schedule.