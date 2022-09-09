Latest Packers injury updates on Allen Lazard, David Bakhtiari paint bleak AF picture

The Green Bay Packers received a pair of concerning updates on wide receiver Allen Lazard and offensive tackle David Bakhtiari. Packers beat writer Matt Schneidman reported that both players did not practice on Friday. This is a troubling update given that the Packers are set to face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Both Lazard and Bakhtiari are listed as questionable for now. Lazard was recently stepped on during a Packers practice which led to his injury. Meanwhile, Bakhtiari is recovering from a knee injury.

David Bakhtiari reportedly believes he is ready to roll. But the Packers will understandably take a cautious approach with their star offensive lineman. He underwent surgery during the offseason after missing almost all of 2021. Green Bay is hoping he can enjoy a healthy 2022 season.

Both Allen Lazard and David Bakhtiari are going to be crucial pieces to the puzzle this season for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Green Bay’s offense took a massive hit when Davante Adams departed for Las Vegas to join Derek Carr and the Raiders. Aaron Rodgers is still extremely talented, but he was prepared to rely on players such as Lazard and Bakhtiari to help him out in 2022. The Packers will have questions to answer if neither player ends up suiting up.

It should be noted that Friday could have been a planned rest day. There are no guarantees that Lazard or Bakhtiari will miss Sunday’s game. We will continue to monitor each of their situations ahead of the Packers season opener.