Green Bay Packers rookie tight end Luke Musgrave has received some lofty comparisons ahead of his first NFL season. In particular, Packers safety Dallin Leavitt says that Musgrave reminds him of Kansas City Chiefs 4x First Team All-Pro Travis Kelce and Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller.

Leavitt spoke on Musgrave's talent and unique ability following practice.

“He’s a special talent,” Packers safety Dallin Leavitt said of Musgrave. “He’s got more wiggle than people give him credit for and obviously everybody talks about his speed, but I think he does a good job making contested catches as well,” per ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

“I think Darren Waller is another level of it because Darren is almost like an X receiver,” Leavitt said. “I played a long time with Darren. In regards to speed and feeling that on the over route, yeah, I think [Musgrave’s] got that. But honestly, I would say he’s closer to Kelce than he is Darren, body type and all that.”

Though Musgrave has a lot to prove before he becomes the next Kelce or Waller, the team is still excited about what they've seen so far. Specifically, quarterback Jordan Love is buzzing about the brewing connection he has with Musgrave.

“We’ve just got to keep getting him the ball, keep feeding him, and see what he can do after the catch,” Love said. “He's going to be a really good player,” via Demovsky.

The Packers drafted Luke Musgrave in the second round in 2023 out of Oregon State. After Robert Tonyan departed in free agency, Musgrave has a prime opportunity to take over as the Packers No. 1 tight end.