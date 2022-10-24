Matt LaFleur addresses Green Bay’s struggles with Commanders’ defensive game plan

The Green Bay Packers were defeated by the Washington Commanders on Sunday, 23-21. The Packers’ offense was clicking in the first half but completely fell apart in the second half. The Packers were outscored 13-7 in the second half and were held scoreless in the third quarter. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was not too impressed by his team’s performance.

Matt LaFleur on Washington's lack of blitzing: "I don't know what that tells us. No, they didn't. They played pretty soft. They were going to try to let us dink and dunk down the field. There was a lot of 2 shell, playing soft. We still couldn't move up the field." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 23, 2022

Washington played relatively soft defense against the Packers. They failed to record a sack but did a great job of preventing the deep pass and bottling up Packers running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon.

The Commanders marched out backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke due to starting quarterback Carson Wentz being put on IR due to a fractured finger. Heinicke led Washington with 20 completions for 203 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, and one interception.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed 23 passes for 194 passing yards and two touchdowns. But he only averaged 5.5 yards per completion.

Jones was Green Bay’s best player during the game. While he did not do too much damage on the ground, with eight carries for 23 rushing yards, he made up for it with nine catches for 53 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns through the air.

Wide receiver Allen Lazard was the only other Packer with more than three catches. He finished the game with six catches for 55 receiving yards.

The Packers have now lost three straight games after starting the season 3-1 and the frustration seems to be mounting. Between the lack of weapons and injuries along the offensive line, the Packers might be in some real trouble.