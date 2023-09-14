Whatever acrimony there might have between Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur and New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers during their shared time together was put to the side when LaFleur was asked to weigh in on his former player's devastating Achilles injury.

“I feel for him…Thoughts are certainly with him. I know I've got so much respect for him, I've said it a million times.” LaFleur told the media on Wednesday, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

LaFleur said that, unfortunately, it didn't take long for him to realize Rodgers' injury was severe.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Just how tough he is, the competitor he is and I knew when he went down, back on the ground it had to have been something serious because I've seen him play through so much.”

In addition to his personal feelings, LaFleur also pointed out what a loss Rodgers' injury is for the wide football community. “I think anytime you have a player of his caliber not playing the game of football, it's bad for our game.”

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Rodgers played for four seasons under LaFleur in Green Bay, from 2019-2022. It was an impressive stretch in the QB's career. He won two MVP awards during that time and was First-Team All-Pro twice. With Rodgers and LaFleur together, the Packers posted a 47-19 regular season record. They captured the NFC North title in 2019, 2020, and 2021.

In their first two seasons together, Rodgers and LaFleur advanced the Pack to the NFC Championship game, losing to the San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They suffered another loss at the hands of the 49ers in the 2021 NFC Divisional Round before missing the playoffs for the only time together in 2022.

After that season, Rodgers was shipped off to New York, and Jordan Love was handed the reigns of the offense.

In an ironic twist, Rodgers' injury does still negatively affect the Packers. That's because, per the trade with the Jets, the Packers would receive a first-round draft pick only if Rodgers were to play 65% or more of his new team's offensive snaps. Obviously with Rodgers done for the year, that won't be happening, weakening Green Bay's trade return.