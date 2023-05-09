Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

It’s the start of a new era for the Green Bay Packers. After trading away Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets, the Packers are starting fresh… literally. Jordan Love is taking over at QB after sitting behind Rodgers for three years. Around him is a young core of wide receivers that has the potential to blossom. Fans are thinking about potentially getting a veteran WR to complement the group. Matt LaFleur weighed in on that idea, saying that it’s definitely a possibility, per Kevin Patra of NFL.com.

Packers’ Matt LaFleur: “It’s going to be a hell of a competition in terms of who’s getting the snaps, because just at first glimpse at some of these young guys that just were in here, there are some talented guys. So they’re going to be exciting to work with. … I’m sure it’s going to be a very fluid situation in terms of just how much we throw at them and, if need be, I know Gutey is going to do whatever we can to help us field the best possible team.”

The Packers have two young talented wide receivers in Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. Both players emerged last season as great targets for Aaron Rodgers during his final season. Watson and Doubs will be joined by second-round TE Luke Musgrave and WR Jayden Reed. Doubs and Watson might as well be the “veterans” of the WR room, as Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb both left to join Rodgers.

You can easily see why the Packers fanbase wants the team to get a veteran wide receiver. However, it seems like Green Bay will properly assess their options first before making such moves in free agency. There’s still a couple of veteran names around, including guys like Julio Jones.