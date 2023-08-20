It isn't uncommon to see fights break out during NFL training camp and during the NFL preseason, especially during joint practices. In fact, even the Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots previously got into a scuffle during a practice before their scheduled Saturday game. On Saturday, another incident occurred as the Packers and Patriots got into a shoving match prior to kickoff, according to Zack Cox of NESN.

Tempers tend to flare early in the season. Teams often get involved in incidents like this but it isn't quote as common for shoving matches/fights to happen before preseason games. Based on what's occurred, although the hope is that both teams avoid altercations moving forward, it wouldn't be surprising if there ends up being plenty of tension between the Packers and Patriots throughout Saturday's affair.

More to come on this story.