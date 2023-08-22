Green Bay Packers cornerback Eric Stokes isn't ready to make his return from injury just yet. The 2021 first-round pick out of Georgia is still recovering from an ankle injury he sustained in week 9 versus the Detroit Lions last season.

The injury caused Stokes to miss the rest of the 2022 season and sit out the offseason program and training camp. Stokes is currently on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list with no timetable on when he will return. If he starts the regular season on the PUP list, he will have to miss at least four games.

Stokes will have to hope his time away won't hurt his chances at playing time. Through two seasons, Stokes has one interception and 14 pass defenses.

With Stokes still injured, there's a chance for some of the backup cornerbacks to fight for his spot.

“A roster spot would be available at cornerback if Stokes isn’t ready. Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas, Keisean Nixon and rookie Carrington Valentine are the top four cornerbacks entering the final week of training camp, and Corey Ballentine, Innis Gaines, Kiondre Thomas and William Hooper are among the players competing for a roster spot at corner,” via Zach Kruse of USA Today.

Even with Stokes gone for half the season, the Packers still had a great pass defense. They allowed just 197 passing yards per game, sixth best in the league. Though the Packers lost safety Adrian Amos to the Jets in the offseason, they still have 2x Pro Bowl CB Jaire Alexander leading the charge in the secondary.