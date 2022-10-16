The Green Bay Packers got a mix of good and bad news on Randall Cobb’s ankle injury, which he sustained during their Week 6 loss to the New York Jets.

For those who missed it, Cobb was forced out of the Sunday contest early in the second half. As reported earlier, the veteran wide receiver got the injury in the opening drive of the half when Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams rolled up on his ankle. Cobb was seen limping to the sidelines after the play before he was carted off the field to get his ankle checked.

This certainly doesn’t look encouraging for Randall Cobb. pic.twitter.com/wDsm1jcOg9 — Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) October 16, 2022

The good news for Randall Cobb is that his ankle is not broken, as what many initially feared. However, the bad news is that he is likely out for multiple weeks due to a potential high-ankle sprain, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Such injuries usually require four to six weeks of recovery, in some cases up to eight weeks depending on the severity (per Cleveland Clinic).

Possibly losing Cobb for a huge chunk of the season would be a brutal blow to the Packers, who have now lost back-to-back games after a 3-1 start to the campaign. They really need all the help they can get to turn things around and get back to the win column, but that gets harder if Cobb gets sidelined.

For now, the Packers can only wait and hope for the best when it comes to Cobb’s injury.