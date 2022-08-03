‘Rare for a young guy’: Aaron Rodgers speaks out on rookie Romeo Doubs’ impressive play in Packers camp

Aaron Rodgers is an established veteran in the NFL who doesn’t get impressed easily. He has seen it all and doesn’t throw around compliments left and right. However, even Rodgers has been impressed by the play of Green Bay Packers’ rookie Romeo Doubs so far in training camp.

“That’s kind of rare for a young guy,” Rodgers said.

Doubs, a 22-year old wide receiver, wasn’t a high-profile name entering camp. However, the catches he’s made have been nothing short of incredible.

He opened up training camp by making a tremendous leaping catch over a Packers’ defender. But Matt LaFleur pumped the brakes after his initial jaw-dropping reception, per Sports Illustrated.

“It’s just Day 1, so anybody can do something one day. It’s how consistently can you do it and can you make those incremental improvements, and that’s what we’re really looking for.”

And he’s right to say what he said. The Packers don’t want to evaluate a player based on one play. But Romeo Doubs has continued to make unexplainable plays. He has been a human highlight reel throughout training camp.

And he obviously caught the attention of Aaron Rodgers.

Sports Illustrated then shared a quote from Doubs who discussed his ability to make great catches.

It’s just a lot of repetition. I was fortunate enough to have a really great quarterback in college, a really good friend of mine, Carson Strong. I had that same feeling again because I haven’t ran in so long. Again, I’m just blessed and grateful that I can make those plays.”

If he thinks he had a great QB in college, he will have his mind blown with Rodgers tossing him passes on the Packers.