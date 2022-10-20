Sammy Watkins’ latest message is music to Aaron Rodgers’ ears

The Green Bay Packers are reeling after an embarrassing 27-10 defeat to the New York Jets at Lambeau Field. Both sides of the ball for the Packers have been underwhelming. But the offense has taken that to a new level. Things only got worse on Sunday as Packers veteran receiver Randall Cobb suffered an ankle injury. But on Wednesday, Green Bay finally got some good news as Sammy Watkins was finally able to practice.

Watkins was limited in Wednesday’s practice. But if you ask him, he is preparing to suit up Sunday against the Washington Commanders. When asked his thoughts on his practice participation, this is what Watkins had to say, as quoted by NBC Sports: “I felt great. I’m preparing to play… That’s my goal. After that, the coach is going to evaluate me, the trainers, if they give me the OK to play, how many snaps they allow me to play.”

With Davante Adams in Las Vegas, the Packers offense has lacked explosiveness. Rodgers has been left to utilize Cobb, Allen Lazard and a pair of rookies in the passing game. But even Green Bay’s ground game has struggled, as both Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon have really struggled.

The one game that Watkins played in a Packers uniform in Week 1, he showed the athleticism and ability to stretch the field. He caught three passes for 93 yards. However, Watkins suffered a hamstring injury that cost him the last month.

Sammy Watkins has missed at least four games in four of the last five seasons.