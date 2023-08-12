The Green Bay Packers mowed through the Cincinnati Bengals in their preseason opener on Friday, 36-19, but they are not feeling so triumphant after being dealt a brutal injury blow to their special teams unit.

“TE Tyler Davis suffered a torn ACL in Friday’s preseason game, per source,” NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Saturday. “Davis is a core special teamer. ‘My heart hurts for him,' {HC} Matt LaFleur said after the game.”

Training camp and preseason injuries are an inevitable and cruel fact of the grueling game of football, but knowing that doesn't make it any easier to lose a player for an entire season. Green Bay is already marching forward with a new quarterback, so fundamental soundness and stability everywhere else is crucial.

Davis was someone assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Rich Bisacchia could count on in that unheralded but essential aspect of the game. His season-ending injury adds serious doubt around a unit that is already a work-in-progress. Davis also had two catches for nine yards and a touchdown Friday night against the Bengals.

The Packers now march ahead and will need to make the necessary adjustments to get up to speed by Sept. 10's opening kickoff. Special teams has been the bane of this franchise's existence in years past, so fans will be a bit extra sensitive to any major setback concerning that group.

Hopefully, a fairly efficient outing by Jordan Love (7-for-10 for 46 passing yards and one touchdown) and an utterly dominant showing for Emanuel Wilson (six carries for 111 yards and two scores) will ease some of their disappointment. Green bay battles the New England Patriots in its second preseason game next Saturday.