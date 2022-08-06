Starting safety Darnell Savage suffers injury setback in training camp

The Green Bay Packers secondary took a hit on Friday night in their “Family Night” practice at Lambeau Field. Starting safety Darnell Savage suffered a hamstring injury in one-on-one drills but it’s not expected to be serious.

“I don’t think it’s a concern,” Savage said, via AP. “It’s a fast-people injury. Some of those things you can’t avoid. I’ll just handle it the right way and listen to those guys back there and I’ll be all right.”

Darnell Savage pulled up holding his hammy after covering Amari Rodgers. He watched the remainder of practice from the sidelines with his hamstring wrapped in ice. A 2019 first-round pick, Savage has been an important part of the Packers’ defense over the last few seasons and thankfully, it’s just a minor setback.

Green Bay is still trying to adjust to life without Davante Adams and early on, the offense is still figuring things out. It also doesn’t help that linemen David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins are sidelined with injuries.

Matt LaFleur didn’t sound overly concerned about Darnell Savage either and he still has a month until the season opener therefore he should be just fine. Savage finished 2021 with 63 total tackles and two interceptions. Some good rest and treatment and Savage should be back out there in no time.