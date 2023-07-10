Houston Texans wide receiver Amari Rodgers spent some time with Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams with the Green Bay Packers, and he says he still pulls from those experiences today.

“I'm going to my third season, I have a lot of stuff that I've seen with the Packers,” Amari Rodgers said, via Lanie Michelle De La Milera of the Knoxville News Sentinel. “I was able to play with Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams the best of the best in the league. I was able to see it and see how they prepared, I took it in every single day and I just took it with me. Just knowing that I'm more mature now, I know what it looks like I know what it takes to be successful in the league. I feel like that's definitely gonna help me out.”

Amari Rodgers went from the Packers to the Texans during last season, and he is still with the Texans heading into 2023, hoping to become a reliable weapon that eases the transition to the NFL for rookie quarterback CJ Stroud.

Both Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams have departed from the Packers. Adams is a member of the Las Vegas Raiders, who have transitioned from Derek Carr to Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback. Aaron Rodgers is now with the New York Jets after requesting a trade from the Packers. He hopes to win a second Super Bowl with the Jets.

It will be interesting to see how all three of these teams will fare in the 2023 NFL season.