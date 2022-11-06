The Green Bay Packers’ inactivity during the trade deadline irked many fans. After all, the team was struggling mightily, losing their last four games to go down 3-5. For many, it felt like the Green Bay front office was once again being too complacent despite the obvious flaws on their roster.

As it turns out, though, the Packers did try to make a big trade last week, particularly with Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore. Moore was heavily involved in trade rumors following the Christian McCaffrey deal. Green Bay was one of the teams rumors to get the budding wide receiver, and they had one hell of a bid for Carolina. According to Jay Glazer, the Packers offered a first-round pick for DJ Moore. Wow. (via Dov Kleiman)

Video: Green Bay's "offer went as high as to a 1" for Panthers WR DJ Moore. pic.twitter.com/mBwCrrViyG — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 6, 2022

If a first-round pick from the Packers wasn’t enough to snag DJ Moore, then there was simply no hope to get him. Remember, this is the same Panthers team that declined an offer of two firsts and a second for Brian Burns. Green Bay would’ve needed to fork over way too much to get Moore from the Panthers.

Still, perhaps there’s an argument that the Packers should’ve tried to poke more and see if the Panthers would budge. The departures of Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling severely hampered the Aaron Rodgers offense. While it’s been getting better in the last few weeks, a reliable wide receiver is still of top priority for Green Bray.

With the trade deadline in the rearview mirror, the Packers are now likely going to look at the free agent market to see who’s available. Their first target should be Odell Beckham Jr, who is set to return from his ACL tear.