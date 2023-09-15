The Green Bay Packers entered the 2023 season with an unfamiliar feeling: uncertainty at the quarterback position. Aaron Rodgers had been the guy for the Packers for so long, and fans forgot what it felt like to have some question marks heading into the season. QB1 in Green Bay is now Jordan Love and he got his first start in that role on Sunday on the road against the Chicago Bears. The Packers came into the game as slight underdogs against one of their division rivals, but you wouldn't have guessed it from the way the game went. The Packers ended up blowing out the Bears in Chicago and Jordan Love had a terrific game. One person that wasn't surprised by it was rapper Lil Wayne.

“We found Love in Green Bay,” Lil Wayne said during his recent appearance on Undisputed. “I knew he was real the whole time.”

Jordan Love certainly looked like the real deal on Sunday. He finished the game going 15-27 for 245 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. The Packers ended up winning the game 38-20.

Packers fans couldn't have asked for a better first game of the season, or a better performance out of Love. Green Bay is 1-0 to start the season, and Love did exactly what he needed to do to get his team a win. He was smart and took care of the football, he didn't try to do too much and he got the ball in his playmakers hands, despite one of his best weapons being injured. Great start to the season for Love and Green Bay.

The Packers are back in action this weekend on the road again against the Atlanta Falcons. Green Bay is once again the underdog.