With the Green Bay Packers finally agreeing to trade Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets, we have some clarity on how the trade impacts the Packers from a salary cap standpoint, and it has a pretty significant impact on 2023 before he no longer impacts the team’s cap in 2024 and beyond, according to Packers shareholder Ken Ingalls.

The Packers owe Aaron Rodgers $0 in cash, according to Ingalls. However, the Packers still have a significant cap hit for Rodgers in 2023. He counts for $40.3 million on the salary cap for the 2023 season. He is then completely off the books in 2024. So the Packers will have to bite the bullet on Rodgers’ cap hit for one season, then they will be completely detached from him in 2024.

The Packers signed Rodgers to a three-year extension that was worth just over $150 million last offseason, according to Spotrac. Because the Packers are moving on from him one year removed from signing that extension, the dead cap is significantly, as seen above.

For Green Bay, they move on from their franchise quarterback, and they hope the transition from Rodgers to Jordan Love is as smooth as it was from Brett Favre to Rodgers. Time will tell if Jordan Love can be the next franchise quarterback for the team.

For the Jets, it is complete win now mode. The team seemed ready to win, but just did not have the quarterback play to do it. With a strong defense and weapons on offense, the hope is that Rodgers turns the Jets into a Super Bowl contender.