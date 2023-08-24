The Green Bay Packers have put in a good body of work during their training camp and preseason action, and the only thing between them and the start of their 2023 campaign is their final preseason contest against the Seattle Seahawks. Naturally, the big question on everyone's mind is whether or not Jordan Love and the rest of Green Bay's starters will play in this contest.

While the Packers most recent preseason game against the New England Patriots ended in scary fashion with Isaiah Bolden's head injury, their starters got a lot of runtime throughout the game, which made it a possibility they wouldn't play against Seattle. Matt LaFleur quickly shut that notion down, though, saying that all starters would be suiting up against the Seahawks for their upcoming preseason finale.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Via Ryan Wood:

“Matt LaFleur says he still plans to play Jordan Love and starters on Packers offense in preseason finale Saturday vs. Seahawks. Same for defensive starters. ‘Everybody will play. As far as how many snaps, it's going to be case by case.' LaFleur says it'll be a ‘gut feel.'”

Given the solid work that the Packers have already put together over the past few weeks, it was fair to wonder whether or not LaFleur would let his starters rest and see if there was anyone on the roster bubble that could make a big push in this final contest. But LaFleur wants to keep his starters fresh, even if there is a risk for injury. So with Love and the rest of the starters gearing up for this game, it will be worth tuning in to see how they perform in their final contest before the start of the season.