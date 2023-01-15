The NFL has issued a $13,261 fine to Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker for his unsportsmanlike conduct penalty during last week’s game against the Detroit Lions, as noted by the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Walker’s rookie campaign came to an end in the fourth quarter of the contest after he was thrown out for the second time in the season. He shoved Lions team physician T. Sean Lynch, who was on the field to tend to D’Andre Swift following the running back’s 2-yard reception. Packers defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt appeared to bump Lynch on the field, although the rookie did not end up receiving a fine.

The Lions wound up capping off the drive with a touchdown, and they eventually clinched a win to eliminate Green Bay from playoff contention.

Walker later took to Twitter on Monday to issue an apology for the incident.

“I want to apologize publicly about what happened Sunday night,” Walker wrote in his now-deleted Twitter account. “I reacted off of my emotions again and take full responsibility of making another stupid decision. Since then I’ve questioned myself on why did I do what I did when the trainer was doing his job!! I was wrong!!”

This was Walker’s second disqualification of his debut season in the NFL. He was thrown out of the Packers’ road contest at Buffalo in October after he shoved Bills practice squad player Zach Davidson on the sideline.

Walker featured in all 17 of the Packers’ regular season games this past year. He led the team in multiple stats, including total tackles (121).