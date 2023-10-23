The Green Bay Packers have been an inconsistent young team this season. They sit at 2-4 after Sunday's loss against the Denver Broncos.

Green Bay has a very young offense with Jordan Love in his first year as the starting quarterback. The offense features a wide receiver core with all rookie or second-year players. The starting tight end, Luke Musgrave, is also a rookie.

The Packers veteran and best weapon on offense is Aaron Jones. Jones has only played in three games this season as he has been dealing with a hamstring injury. Without Jones, it has been tough for the offense to get going.

On the defensive end, Green Bay has an abundance of talent. However, they haven't put it all together, with the blame landing on defensive coordinator Joe Barry. Barry was on the hot seat last season before a great end to the year, which saved his job. Barry hasn't built on that success, as his play calling has been questionable, highlighted in key moments of games. In Week 5, Troy Aikman called out Barry's play-calling on ESPN's Monday night broadcast.

While the blame falls on Barry, the defense has also been ravaged with injuries. All-Pro linebacker De'Vondre Campbell and star cornerback Jaire Alexander have missed multiple games. Former first-round pick Eric Stokes missed the first five games of the season and made his debut on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. These are just a few of the many injuries Green Bay has dealt with on their defense.

The Packers are a young team that has underperformed. They are a developing team but could make a move to help the young roster or trade away a veteran for draft capital.

With that said, here are four early Packers trade candidates before the 2023 trade deadline.

Green Bay Packers pass rusher Preston Smith

Preston Smith could yield good value if Green Bay decides to trade away a veteran at the deadline. Smith is in his fourth year with the Packers and is a talented pass rusher. The market for pass rushers at the deadline is usually few and far between, which is how Green Bay could capitalize.

They also have a ton of pass rushers. Rashan Gary leads the group, while Smith plays a key role. However, the Packers drafted Lukas Van Ness in the first round of the draft in the offseason, and his role will continue to grow.

A phrase in football is, “You can never have too many pass rushers.” Contending teams could jump at the opportunity to trade for Smith if the Packers make him available. Trading Smith away would open up more pass-rush opportunities for their rookie Van Ness and could land some draft capital to continue building the young team.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr.

The Packers are reportedly monitoring the wide receiver market ahead of the trade deadline, and Terrace Marshall Jr. is an intriguing name. Although Marshall Jr. wouldn't be a veteran wide receiver to add to the offense, he is a talented player. Marshall Jr. is seeking a trade from the Carolina Panthers, as his usage in their offense has been low.

The 2021 second-round pick out of LSU was linked to Green Bay prior to the draft. In three seasons, Marshall Jr. has hauled in 61 passes for 742 yards and a touchdown. These numbers aren't great, but the cost of trading for Marshall Jr. is likely a day-three pick. It would be a low-risk, potentially high-reward trade for the Packers.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton

The Broncos are 1-5 this season and reportedly could sell at the deadline. Courtland Sutton is a player in trade rumors that teams could be interested in acquiring. The 28-year-old receiver is a physical receiver at six-foot-four who can be a deep threat downfield.

Sutton would be a true veteran to add to the wide receiver room. He would bring experience and instantly be one of the top targets for Love. Green Bay's offense has shown flashes this season but hasn't been consistent. Trading for Sutton would give Love a reliable and veteran target, and Sutton could also be a great mentor for the young receivers.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy

Jerry Jeudy is another receiver Green Bay could be in the mix for. The Broncos are 2-5 this season and reportedly could sell at the deadline. Jeudy is another one of the players in trade rumors, and given his talent, the Packers could be interested.

Jeudy hasn't played to his full potential since being drafted in the first round by the Broncos in 2020. Part of that can be attributed to Denver's lackluster offense since he was drafted. Last year, Jeudy had his best season, catching 67 passes for 972 yards and six touchdowns.

He is an excellent route-runner and would provide the offense with another weapon for Love. While Jeudy is still young at 24 and only in his fourth season, he would instantly be the most experienced receiver for Green Bay. The Packers should heavily consider trading for the former first-round pick to add to their receiver core of Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Jayden Reed.

Green Bay is a team that doesn't make a lot of trades, but if they make one at the deadline, these are some names to monitor.