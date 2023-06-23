Paddington, the upcoming threequel, has begun making casting moves and has cast Olivia Colman (Secret Invasion), Rachel Zegler (West Side Story), and more A-listers.

First up, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Olivia Colman has been cast in a leading role in the upcoming Paddington 3. THR's report also included that Colman's character will run a retirement home for bears in Peru. Variety then reported that Antonio Banderas, Rachel Zegler, and Emily Mortimer are also in talks for roles in the film as well. Sally Hawkins is not returning for the film and will be replaced by Mortimer.

The story of Paddington 3 follows the titular bear (voiced by Ben Whishaw in the first two films) traveling to Peru to visit Aunt Lucy.

The first two Paddington films were hits both commercially and critically. The two films grossed over $400 million worldwide and the second film boasts a 99% on Rotten Tomatoes from critics. Dougal Wilson takes over the directors' chair from Paul King, who directed the first two films.

Olivia Colman can currently be seen in the latest MCU Disney+ show, Secret Invasion. Rachel Zegler had a star-making performance in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story adaptation and starred in Shazam! Fury of the Gods earlier this year. She'll also play the titular role in Disney's upcoming Snow White adaptation with Gal Gadot. Antonio Banderas recently had a bit part in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny coming off the stellar Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. Finally, Emily Mortimer starred in Martin Scorsese's Shutter Island in 2010 and will star in The New Look for Apple TV+.