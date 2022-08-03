2 bold predictions for Padres after landing Juan Soto, Josh Bell in blockbuster trade

After successfully pulling off one of the biggest trade deadline deals in MLB history, the San Diego Padres have become legitimate World Series contenders. With the additions of Juan Soto and Josh Bell, the Padres now have a truly stacked lineup that will help them make a push down the stretch of the 2022 season, especially when Fernando Tatis Jr. returns from a wrist injury.

Currently trailing the LA Dodgers by 11.5 games in the NL West, the Padres are in prime position to nab a Wild Card spot in the 2022 MLB Playoffs. With all this going for San Diego, we’ll now discuss two bold predictions for the Padres after acquiring Soto and Bell at this year’s trade deadline.

Padres bold predictions after trading for Juan Soto, Josh Bell

2. The Padres will become one of the highest scoring teams in MLB

As of right now, the Padres are middle of the pack in runs per game while ranking 10th in the league in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage, though this has come without Tatis all season. With the additions of Soto and Bell, they’ll be able to drastically improve on offense. Soto is one of the best power hitters in MLB and is fresh off a dominant showing at this year’s Home Run Derby, which he run in impressive fashion. Soto also has one of the league’s highest on-base percentages at .408 with a walk rate of 20.9%.

Meanwhile, Bell boasts a .301/.384/.493 slash with a 142 wRC+, which is 42% above the league average offensively. Having these two studs in the lineup will have the Padres knocking the ball all across the park at a much better rate. With 35 combined home runs between them this year, the additions of Soto and Bell will undoubtedly improve their scoring averages across the board and give them a much higher on-base percentage. Plus, again, the return of Tatis will also help immensely.

1. Padres will earn a Wild Card spot in the 2022 MLB Playoffs

Things are looking up for the Padres with their 60-46 record, which is good for second place in the NL West and the second spot in the NL Wild Card race, 3.5 games clear of the Philadelphia Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals. The acquisitions of Juan Soto and Josh Bell have vastly increased their World Series title chances as well. In what’s set to be another memorable Wild Card race, the Padres are in great position to earn a postseason berth with a new superstar trio featuring Soto, Fernando Tatis Jr., and Manny Machado.

Bell will also have an immediate impact for them at first base as well. As they continue to gain on the Dodgers, it goes without saying that the Padres have their sights set on a deep playoff run in 2022. With a new and improved roster at the helm after several other big trades, San Diego is bound to make some noise with the postseason right around the corner.

***

Overall, the Padres went all in on making this trade come to fruition and sacrificed a decent amount in doing so. However, with a generational talent like Soto coming aboard and the addition of Bell alongside him, it’s definitely a trade well worth it. Just as San Diego was starting to heat up, they added even more star power with their sights set on championship gold.

It won’t be a cakewalk by any means, but the Padres now possess the firepower and depth to run with the best teams in MLB. Regardless of what ends up happening, there’s no doubt that this Padres team will be must-see TV and make every matchup a can’t-miss affair that will keep fans on their edge of their seats.