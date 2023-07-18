The San Diego Padres travel north of the border to visit the Toronto Blue Jays. Check out our MLB odds series as we give you a Padres-Blue Jays prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Padres lost three of four to the Philadelphia Phillies over the weekend to begin their second half. San Diego is in fourth place in the NL West division and they are 8.5 games back from a wild card spot. Fernando Tatis Jr leads the team in batting average and hits. Tatis and Manny Machado are tied for the team lead in home runs with 17. As a team, the Padres have hit 117 home runs and they are batting .234. Blake Snell is having a great season on the mound as he leads the team in ERA (2.71) and strikeouts (139). Snell's 12.1 K/9 is the second best in the MLB. As a team, the Padres have the ninth best ERA.

Over the weekend, the Blue Jays swept the Arizona Diamondbacks to put themselves just 5.5 games back of first place in the AL East. Bo Bichette is having an MVP-type season as he is batting .317 with 16 home runs, 53 RBI and an .842 OPS. As a team, the Blue Jays are batting .262, which is the fifth best average in the MLB. On the mound, the Blue Jays have the sixth best ERA in baseball. The Blue Jays' bullpen has been very good while Kevin Guasman and Jose Berrios are solid rotation pieces.

Joe Musgrove will get the start for the Padres in this one. Alek Manoah will take the ball for Toronto.

Here are the Padres-Blue Jays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Padres-Blue Jays Odds

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+138)

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-166)

Over: 9.5 (-112)

Under: 9.5 (-108)

How To Watch Padres vs. Blue Jays

TV: Bally Sports San Diego, SportsNet (Canada)

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 7:07 PM ET/4:07 PM PT

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

Musgrove entered the All-Star break on an absolute terror. In his last 55 1/3 innings pitched, Musgrove has allowed just 45 hits, struck out 54, walked just eight, and allowed only 11 earned runs. That dates back to May 26th. Musgrove has been good for a few months now and has officially thrown his hat into the National League Cy Young race. In July alone, Musgrove has made two starts, thrown 13 innings, allowed only one run on six hits and struck out 18 while walking one. He has found his groove and has become one of the more dangerous pitchers in baseball. If he can continue this streak, the Padres should be able to win the game and cover the spread.

San Diego is facing Manoah and we all know about his season. San Diego has been hitting for a lot of power lately and they are top-10 in the MLB in home runs. Manoah has been giving up hits this season and 11 of them have left the yard. Manoah has also walked 42 while striking out just 56. He does not have the same swing-and-miss stuff that he showcased in 2022. If the Padres can be patient at the plate and wait for their pitch, they will give Manoah some fits and put up a big number.

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

Toronto is hoping that Manoah can eras his struggling start to the season and build off his first start back from being demoted. Manoah made his first start in over a month against the Detroit Tigers before the break. He went six innings, allowed just one run on five hits and struck out eight in the Blue Jays 12-2 win. What made that start even better is the goose egg he put up in the walk column. If Manoah can keep that momentum and have the same type of outing, the Blue Jays will cover this spread. Toronto has a tough matchup offensively, so they will be counting on Manoah to keep this game close.

The Blue Jays do have a tough matchup offensively, but their offense is one of the best in the MLB. Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr, Matt Chapman, Whit Merrifield, and George Springer are all threat in the lineup. That is five of the nine batters. If any of the bottom four hitters in the lineup can contribute a litte bit, the Blue Jays will be in good shape. It is a tough task facing Musgrove, but Toronto should be up to the task.

Final Padres-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Yes, Manoah is coming off a great start. However, I can not ignore the horrendous start to the season he had. I am going to need a few a good stars in a row from Manoah to start trusting him again. With Musgrove being one of the best pitchers in baseball right now, I expect him to lead the Padres to a win in Toronto. I will take San Diego to win and cover the spread.

Final Padres-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Padres -1.5 (+138), Under 9.5 (-108)