The San Francisco Giants are going for the series sweep as they host the San Diego Padres Thursday afternoon. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we give out a Padres-Giants prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Padres are struggling to score in this series. In the three games played so far, the Padres have scored just nine runs. The Giants on the other hand have scored 15, so they are not blowing the Padres out, but they are doing enough to get the win. San Francisco had to walk-off San Diego in the first two games. In game one, Mike Yastrzemski launched a three-run walk-off home run into the cove to send the Giants home happy. Game two saw Joc Pederson tie the game with a home run in the eight inning. In the ninth, Pederson came up with the bases loaded and drew a walk to win the game.

Game three was a different story. The Giants scored four runs in the fifth inning and that was the only time they would score. Those four runs were more than enough, though. San Francisco went on to win the game 4-2. Juan Soto, Manny Machado, and Trent Grisham had two hits each in the game for San Diego. The Giants got production from Blake Sabol and Luis Matos as they both had two hits on the night. Sean Hjelle had his best outing of the season in the win. He threw four shutout innings in relief and allowed just three hits while striking out five. With the win Wednesday night, the Giants extended their win streak to 10.

The starting pitchers for the fourth and final game of the series are Blake Snell and Alex Wood.

Here are the Padres-Giants MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Padres-Giants Odds

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+120)

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-144)

Over: 8 (-120)

Under: 8 (-102)

How To Watch Padres vs. Giants

TV: Bally Sports San Diego, NBC Sports Bay Area

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 3:45 PM ET/12:45 PM PT

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

Snell has been extremely dominant in the month of June. In three starts, Snell has thrown 19 innings, allowed just seven hits and struck out 32 batters to just six walks. In June he has a 0.47 ERA. Adding in Snell's last two starts in May, he has been one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball. In his last five starts, Snell has 30 innings pitched, two earned runs allowed, 14 hits allowed, and 39 strikeouts to 13 walks. This makes his ERA 0.60 and his WHIP 0.90 in his last five starts. If Snell can keep this up, the Padres should be able to avoid being swept on the road Thursday.

The Padres hit almost 30 points better agaisnt left-handed pitching. Alex Wood is a lefty, and he is a bit funky, but the Padres best chance at winning this game is if they are facing a left-handed pitcher. The Padres have a much better slugging percentage and OPS against left-handed pitching, as well. If the Padres can get to Wood, they should be able to cover the spread, especially with Snell on the mound.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

As mentioned, Blake Snell has been on an absolute tear lately, but the Giants as a team are the second hottest team in baseball (behind the Cincinnati Reds). San Francisco is top-10 in the MLB in both slugging percentage and OPS. If they can get to Snell in this game, the Padres bullpen should be hittable. Snell has given up 10 home runs, and before starting his incredible stretch of play, he had a 5.40 ERA, so he is definitely hittable. Another thing to mention is the Padres are just 4-10 when Snell pitches. The Giants can win those tight contests, they just need to do enough to keep the game within a run, so they can cover the spread.

Final Padres-Giants Prediction & Pick

The Padres are the favorite in this game, but they are struggling to score. I do not think two or three runs is going to be enough to cover the spread, even with Blake Snell on the mound. If the Giants do not complete the sweep, they should at least do enough to cover the spread. However, because Snell has been so good lately, and Alex Wood is coming off a pretty solid start, I do expect the under to hit in this game.

Final Padres-Giants Prediction & Pick: Giants +1.5 (-144), Under 8 (-102)