The San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners are wrapping up a quick two game series Wednesday night. This game will be the final game played between the two teams this season. Check out our MLB odds series as we hand out a Padres-Mariners prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Mariners beat the Padres on Tuesday night 2-0. Logan Gilbert had his best outing of the season, and the best outing from a Mariners pitcher since Felix Hernandez threw a perfect game. Gilbert went seven innings, allowed just one hit, and struck out 12 batters. He struck out Juan Soto three times, and that is not an easy thing to do. Andres Munoz pitched a scoreless ninth to earn the save. At the plate, the Mariners got three hits from J.P Crawford, and two from Julio Rodriguez. Dylan Moore and Cal Raleigh had the two RBIs for the Mariners in the game.

The Padres had just three hits on the night. Ha-Seong Kim, Xander Bogaerts, and Jake Cronenworth each had a hit, with Cronenworth hitting a double. Nick Martinez was the starting pitcher in the game. He went three innings, allowed four hits, no runs, and struck out just one. Scott Barlow and Ray Kerr gave up the runs for to give the Padres the loss. Josh Hader lowered his season ERA to 0.86 with a scoreless eighth inning.

Yu Darvish will be the starting pitcher for the Padres while the Mariners will give the ball to Emerson Hancock for his major league debut.

Here are the Padres-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Padres-Mariners Odds

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+110)

Seattle Mariners: +1.5 (-132)

Over: 8.5 (-112)

Under: 8.5 (-108)

How To Watch Padres vs. Mariners

TV: Bally Sports San Diego, Root Sports Northwest

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 9:40 PM ET/6:40 PM PT

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

Take away Darvish's start against the Pittsburgh Pirates, and he is having a pretty good stretch of games. In the five starts (not including PIT), Darvish has gone at least six innings four times. He has a 1.80 ERA, 33 strikeouts, and he has allowed just 24 hits. Darvish is a good pitcher, and he has been very good lately. If he can continue to pitch well, the Padres will cover this spread.

The Mariners have the sixth worst batting average, and they are bottom half of the league in slugging and OPS. With how much the Mariners struggle at the plate, Darvish should be able to keep them in check. If he can hold Seattle to just a few runs, and go deep into this game, the Padres will cover the spread.

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

The Mariners will have a debut in this game. Emerson Hancock was drafted in the first round of the 2020 MLB draft, and he is finally making his debut. Hancock was having a good minor league season, and the call-up is definitely deserved. In 20 games started in AA, Hancock is 11-5 with a 4.72 ERA. However, he does have 107 strikeouts to go along with just 38 walks. Opponents are also hitting just .230 off him. Hancock will no doubt have some adrenaline in this start, so he will have a couple extra ticks on the fastball. The Mariners have a had a few very successful debuts this season, so Hancock might be able to follow that trend. If he does, expect the Mariners to cover the spread.

Final Padres-Mariners Prediction & Pick

With Hancock making his debut, this is an interesting game to bet on. I am going to ride with the rookie though. It is tough making the jump from AA to MLB, but I think he has what it takes. I will take Seattle to cover the spread.

Final Padres-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Mariners +1.5 (-132), Under 8.5 (-108)