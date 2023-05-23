The San Diego Padres (21-26) travel to the nations capital to take on the Washington Nationals (20-27) to begin a three game set on Tuesday night. Check out our MLB odds series as we give you a Padres-Nationals prediction and pick while we let you know how to watch, as well.

The Padres are having a disappointing season. They were a team that was expected to be at the top of their division, but they have yet to play to their full potential. San Diego has lost eight of their last 10 games and their last five series. Xander Bogaerts is their leading hitter with an average of .257, but Tatis is hitting .274 through 27 games played. On the mound, the Padres are one of 11 teams with an ERA below 4.00. San Diego can pitch it well, but if they want to start winning, they will have to get their bats hot.

The Nationals are having a surprising year considering the expectations for them entering 2023. They are 20-27 and have won their last two games. Joey Meneses is batting .296 with 23 RBI to lead the Nationals while Jeimer Candelario has six home runs. As a team, the Nationals are surprisingly batting .262 on the season, which is fifth best in the MLB. Josiah Gray is the Nationals best pitcher with an ERA below 3.00, but as a team, the Nationals have a 4.35 ERA.

The starting pitchers in this game are Yu Darvish and MacKenzie Gore.

Here are the Padres-Nationals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Padres-Nationals Odds

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+116)

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-140)

Over: 8 (-105)

Under: 8 (-115)

How To Watch Padres vs. Nationals

TV: Bally Sports San Diego, MASN

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 7:05 PM ET/4:05 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

Yu Darvish is pitching really well this season. He has a tough matchup against the Nationals offense, but Darvish should be up to the task. On the season, opponents are batting .222 off him and Darvish has a career oBA of .217. This season, Darvish has a 3.56 ERA and 1.13 WHIP. In 48 innings pitched, Darvish has 53 strikeouts to 16 walks and five home runs allowed. However, he has only allowed a home run in three of his starts. Darvish has gone at last five innings in all eight of his starts this season. If he can get extended in this outing, the Padres will cover the spread.

If Darvish can give the bullpen a lead when he comes out, the Padres will be in great position to win this game and cover the spread. San Diego has the fifth lowest bullpen ERA and their bullpen has allowed the second fewest hits. If the Padres bullpen has the lead by two or more runs late in the game, they are almost gauranteed to cover the spread.

Why The Nationals Could Cover The Spread

The Padres have the worst batting average in the MLB. They have also scored the fifth fewest runs. Gore is having a very respectable season up to this point. Through nine starts, he has 46 1/3 innings pitched and 58 strikeouts. Opponents are batting .251 off him this season, but he should be able to lower that average against the Padres. San Diego tends to hit lefties a little better, but Gore should be able to shut them down in this game.

Final Padres-Nationals Prediction & Pick

Yu Darvish has been very good this season and the Padres have a record of 8-5 against teams with a .500 record or worse. Expect San Diego to win this game and cover the spread.

Final Padres-Nationals Prediction & Pick: Padres -1.5 (+116), Under 8 (-115)