The San Diego Padres will look to complete a three-game series sweep of the Los Angeles Angels at home Wednesday night, but they might have to do it without closer Josh Hader seeing action on the mound. Hader has pitched in the first two games of the series, so that's two days in a row of work for him, something that Padres manager Bob Melvin told reporters has not happened yet this season.

Padres manager Bob Melvin was asked about Josh Hader’s availability for tonight’s game against the Angels: pic.twitter.com/3UgkLN9Mvw — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) July 5, 2023

Hader pitched for an inning in the Padres' 10-3 win in the series opener last Monday, allowing zero earned runs and just a hit with a walk issued through 19 pitches. The following day, he got a save when he threw for 0.2 scoreless innings with zero hits and runs allowed and two free passes surrendered across 23 pitches in an 8-5 Padres victory to collect his 19th save of the season.

Melvin, however, is not completely ruling out the chance to send Hader to the mound in the series finale against the Angels, as he still leaves the door open for that possibility, while also suggesting that the Padres' bullpen is in a much better situation Wednesday than it was Tuesday.

So far in the 2023 MLB regular season, Hader has a 1.15 ERA and 1.02 WHIP through 31.1 innings.

Hader, who is a four-time MLB All-Star, was traded by the Milwaukee Brewers to the Padres in August 2022 in exchange for Taylor Rogers, Robert Gasser, Esteury Ruiz, and Dinelson Lamet before he signed a one-year deal worth $14.1 million with San Diego last January to avoid arbitration.