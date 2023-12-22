Padres reunite with former top prospect

The San Diego Padres are looking to finish what they started several years ago. They are claiming right-handed pitcher Luis Patino off waivers from the Chicago White Sox, per Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Patino was a prized international signing and former top prospect with the Padres before being included in the 2021 trade package for then-Tampa Bay Rays ace and 2023 National League Cy Young Blake Snell. In a twist of irony, the former is now heading back to his old stomping grounds and the latter could be going elsewhere in free agency.

Things have unfortunately not gone as planned for the 24-year-old native of Colombia. Patino spent a few years in San Diego's farm system before making his MLB debut in 2020- which made him the youngest active player at the time. He has a 7-6 record and 5.02 ERA in 45 career appearances.

It is somewhat concerning that even the Rays couldn't turn Patino into a viable member of their pitching staff, given their well-established reputation of churning out arms and successfully undertaking reclamation projects. There is cause for optimism, however, as he posted a 3.57 ERA in 17.2 innings pitched for the White Sox in 2023. The 13 to 12 strikeout-walk ratio must quickly be addressed, but Luis Patino will be afforded another opportunity to make it work with the Padres.

With the Blake Snell trade, president of baseball operations AJ Preller sent a message that the organization was in the business of chasing championships. Obviously, those results have not followed, but he is staying active. Fans will have to wait and see how Patino's second chance goes in 2024.