Fernando Tatis Jr. revealed that he’s getting close to 100 percent as he continues to rehab from his previous shoulder injury, per AJ Cassavell.

“(I am) as close to 100 percent as I’ve been in the last two years with my shoulder,” Tatis Jr. said during Padres’ FanFest. He is also reportedly a full participant in baseball activities.

Tatis Jr. and the Padres are prepared to contend for the National League West title this season. However, the Padres’ star also understands that he will be boo’d by fans following his PED suspension.

Fernando Tatis Jr. addressed playing the villain role in 2023 during a recent interview.

“You can’t be loved everywhere. I’m definitely going to look forward to those boos and to the applause,” he said, via Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times.

Tatis Jr. was one of the best players in baseball before going down with an injury. He was on the verge of returning during the second half of the 2022 campaign before it was revealed that he’d tested positive for PEDs. Tatis Jr. was ultimately suspended, and will miss the first few weeks of 2023 as a result.

It will be intriguing to see how he performs upon his return. The Padres are expected to play Fernando Tatis Jr. in the outfield amid Xander Bogaerts’ presence at shortstop. It will unquestionably be a pivotal change for a player who’s primarily been an infielder throughout his career.

It is a good sign for Padres fans that Tatis Jr. is continuing to display progression in his injury rehab. We wil continue to provide updates on his status as they are made available.