San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. spoke about the worst part of being suspended 80 games last August for testing positive for a banned substance, and it might not be what you think.

“Not being able to represent the Dominican Republic in the 2023 World Baseball Classic hurt me more than the suspension,” Fernando Tatis Jr. said, via Beisbol en Accion. (Video translated from Spanish to English by MLB insider Hector Gomez)

Tatis Jr. would have had the chance to join a star-studded Dominican Republic roster for the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Players like Sandy Alcantara, Rafael Devers, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Manny Machado and Juan Soto are on the team, and the Dominican Republic are among the favorites to win the whole tournament.

Tatis Jr. still has 20 games remaining on his 80-game suspension, so he will miss time at the beginning of this season. When he does return, he will be joining another star-studded team. Like with the Dominican Republic 2023 World Baseball Classic roster, the Padres have Manny Machado and Juan Soto on the team as well. Machado just signed an extension. Xander Bogaerts is joining the team for this season too.

When Tatis Jr. is healthy and playing, he has proven to be an elite talent. If he can return after serving the last 20 games of his suspension, a lineup that includes him, Machado, Soto and Xander Bogaerts should be able to do damage.

It has been a tumultuous year or so for Tatis Jr. and the Padres, but they hope to get back on the right foot for the 2023 season. If that happens, the Padres could be dangerous in the National League West.