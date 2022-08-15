Fernando Tatis Jr’s Dad reveals the hidden truth behind PED suspension for Padres’ star

There weren’t many people who bought Fernando Tatis Jr’s excuse for using PEDs. Tatis Jr claimed it was a misunderstanding and that he did not take the banned substance on purpose. He said he was getting treatment for ringworm and made a mistake. Tatis Jr’s father, Fernando Tatis Sr, recently revealed the hidden truth behind the San Diego Padres shortstop’s debacle, per Hector Gomez.

“What involves him (Tatis Jr.) is a steroid that contains a spray called trofobol… He got a fungus due to a haircut. His mistake was not reading what it contains, which is what apparently makes him guilty of something totally unknown.”

Tatis Sr is doubling down on the narrative that Fernando Tatis Jr was unaware of his actions. Tatis Sr then referred to the incident as a ‘catastrophe.’

“It was a mistake that could have been handled differently, destroy the image of a player for such a small thing, for a situation like this. Is a catastrophe not just for Tatis Jr, but for all baseball. There’s millions of fans that will stop watching baseball.”

This PED suspension is a brutal blow for MLB. The league was marketing Fernando Tatis Jr as the face of the game prior to the incident. He previously appeared on the cover of MLB The Show and starred in numerous commercials. His star was growing the game.

The Padres are hopeful that Tatis Jr will learn his lesson and be careful in the future. Whether he attempted to cheat or not, this was a mistake that did not need to occur.