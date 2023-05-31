Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Tuesday’s San Diego Padres game was the final contest that will be carried by Diamond Sports Groups’ Bally Sports. With the team’s games no longer appearing on Bally Sports, fans are surely wondering how they can watch San Diego’s games moving forward. Here’s how to watch Padres games following their Bally Sports fallout, per the Padres Twitter.

MLB will take over production and distribution of all local #Padres games starting 5/31. The new arrangement gives fans the option to now watch on TV or stream digitally without local blackouts (subject to national exclusivity)! San Diegans can NOW watch Padres games in-market… pic.twitter.com/937YNWxmNN — San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 31, 2023

MLB will now handle all of San Diego’s games, beginning as soon as Wednesday. Fans of the team in San Diego’s market can now watch games without having to worry about blackouts through a specific plan, the team announced.

“San Diegans can NOW watch Padres games in-market both LIVE and on demand through a NEW https://MLB.TV Single Team Padres subscription.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

A fan asked if they need to subscribe again if they already have MLB.TV, to which the team responded.

“MLB.TV All Teams subscribers will not have access and will need to purchase the Single Team Padres Package in addition to the All Teams Package in order to stream Padres games on MLB.TV in the San Diego area.”

It will be interesting to see how this new way to watch impacts the team’s viewership. It will also be intriguing to see if San Diego continues to have MLB handle their broadcasts in future years, or if they will try to land a new TV deal. There is much uncertainty surrounding the future of the situation.

For now, MLB will be the answer for how to watch San Diego’s games moving forward during the 2023 season.