In October, the San Diego Padres were one win away from eliminating the eventual World Series champions and their arch nemesis, the Los Angeles Dodgers. The fan base was overflowing with excitement, fairly confident in the team's ability to deliver the city its first title in franchise history. The Friars came up short, though, and four months later, the swagger and joy that permeated Petco Park has been displaced by a palpable sense of distress.

The Dodgers leveled up, at least on paper, while San Diego seemingly got much weaker. All-Star Jurickson Profar signed with the Atlanta Braves and midseason acquisition Tanner Scott headed to LA, two clubs that often pose problems in the National League. Dylan Cease is still at the center of trade rumors, and Joe Musgrove is working through the early stages of Tommy John recovery. The Padres are reeling.

Talent and depth might not be enough to propel them into championship contention this year. They need a mental boost right now, the kind that only a seasoned veteran can provide. Perhaps newcomer Jason Heyward is up to the task.

Following a painfully slow start to the offseason, the Padres signed former All-Star catcher Elias Diaz, intriguing starting pitcher Nick Pivetta and Heyward all in the last month. While none of those players are expected to make huge statistical impacts next season (Pivetta did get a four-year, $55 million contract, however), they can all be sneaky good pickups. The 35-year-old outfielder is the most decorated member of this trio.

Jason Heyward explains what appeals to him about playing for Padres

Heyward is clinging to The Show heading into his 16th season. He posted a .211 batting average and 10 home runs in 87 games with the Dodgers and Houston Astros in 2024. The 2016 World Series champion's days as an impactful everyday contributor are in the distant past, but he offers versatility, experience and leadership. More importantly, he wants to be in San Diego.

“It took the whole offseason almost, but it's nice to find a spot {with} good baseball people, experience in the postseason, a team looking to get into the postseason every year and do their best to keep pushing forward,” Heyward told reporters, via 97.3 The Fan, nearly a week after inking a one-year, $1 million deal with the Padres.

The 2010 All-Star and five-time Gold Glove right fielder could see work in left, a position he started to transition to in his short stint in Houston. Jackson Merrill already looks like a polished pro in many respects, but Heyward's tutelage should only help as the 21-year-old center fielder navigates the potential perils of a sophomore slump. Moreover, stars Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. might now have another guy they can trust to carry a vocal presence in the clubhouse.

Are the Friars better than people think?

Despite a turbulent winter, San Diego still possesses game-changers in the lineup and pitching staff. Manager Mike Shildt helped the Padres rally from a dispiriting 2023 season. Jason Heyward will now try to continue his efforts, at a time when the fandom is earnestly trying to stay optimistic. How does he plan to do that? It's quite simple.

“Bring what I bring,” the 2007 first-round draft pick said. “Be myself in the clubhouse, be myself on and off the field. Go play wherever I'm needed in the outfield and do what I can to help others around me get better. And let some of them rub off on me as well.”