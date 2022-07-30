Joe Musgrove nearing massive $100 million extension with Padres amid All-Star campaign

Joe Musgrove was a first-time All-Star this season and he’s finally going to get paid like one.

Per Jon Heyman, the San Diego Padres are closing in on signing their ace to a new five-year extension in the ballpark of $100 million:

Joe Musgrove and the Padres are close to a deal. Deal expected to be 5 years for about $100M. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 30, 2022

This is well deserved for Musgrove, who is absolutely dominating in 2022. He’s got the best ERA on the Padres staff at 2.63 while also posting a 8-3 record in 17 starts. In 109.1 innings, he’s struck out 106 and walked just 25.

Joe Musgrove is one of the leading candidates for the NL Cy Young too and continues to be a big piece of San Diego’s success on the bump. It was only earlier this month that reports surfaced from Ken Rosenthal saying that Musgrove wasn’t too pleased with the organization’s contract offer and the righty believed he could make more money on the open market this winter.

In April, they reportedly offered him an eight-year deal worth around $11 million per season. Now, he’ll make almost around $20 per year. Clearly, the Padres realized they better splash the cash on their most reliable arm. $100 million was seen as Joe Musgrove’s goal for an extension and he’s reached it.

Musgrove was set to become a free agent in 2023 but now the Padres lock him up for the distant future. San Diego could be luring in a superstar to help them out on the offensive side of the ball as well, with the team seen as one of the frontrunners for Washington Nationals superstar Juan Soto. A trade is expected to happen in the coming days.