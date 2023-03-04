If it wasn’t clear by now, the San Diego Padres are all-in. We all got a glimpse into what this ballclub is capable of in the 2022 MLB Playoffs, knocking out the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers en route to an appearance in the NLCS. Then came the offseason where Peter Seidler and the front office splashed the cash, re-signing Manny Machado and bringing in Xander Bogaerts. That has Juan Soto and the rest of the roster just buzzing about what’s to come in 2023.

“It’s a great feeling,” Soto said, via the NY Post. “The whole team is excited to see what we can do. We played a couple spring training games, and you see how much damage we can do when we are almost together. It’s amazing.”

This lineup is absolutely stacked from top to bottom. Machado, Soto, Bogaerts, and Fernando Tatis Jr, one of the most electric players in baseball, also returns. Veteran Matt Carpenter explained it best:

“Walking into this clubhouse, it feels like walking into an All-Star Game,” said Matt Carpenter, who signed with the Padres for his best chance at a championship.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It’s World Series or bust for San Diego. They’re built for it. There is no team in the Majors who has a four-headed monster in the heart of their lineup like the Padres. And to be frank, all of them are capable of being in the NL MVP conversation.

Juan Soto will be hoping for a bounce-back campaign after struggling following the trade last year, hitting just .236. He’s also dealing with an injury in Spring Training, but it’s not expected to be anything serious.

The sky is the limit for San Diego and Soto, along with everyone within this clubhouse, knows it.