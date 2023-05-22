Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

As the San Diego Padres looked for a potential spark in their pitching rotation, they turned to former Atlanta Braves All Star Julio Teheran. However, the Padres’ Teheran plan is now over before it even started.

Teheran has opted out of his deal with San Diego, via Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The Padres had signed Teheran to another minor league contract after previously signing him last season.

The right-hander had made eight starts at the AAA level in 2023. He pitched to a 4-2 record with a 5.63 ERA and a 45/16 K/BB ratio. Teheran struggled with the long ball, giving up seven home runs over his 40 innings pitched.

It’s a far cry from what Teheran used to be during the early portion of his career with the Atlanta Braves. He made 226 starts in Atlanta, holding a 77-73 record with a 3.67 ERA and a 1,184/458 K/BB ratio. Teheran was an All Star in 2014 and 2016.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

After leaving the Braves, Teheran’s MLB career fell off a cliff. He spent some time with the Los Angeles Angels and Detroit Tigers. However, he hasn’t appeared in a major league game since 2021.

Still, the Padres believed in Julio Teheran. On a minor league contract, San Diego gave Teheran an opportunity to earn another MLB opportunity. With the Padres seemingly unwilling to call him up – perhaps due to poor results – Teheran has decided to chase his dream elsewhere.

If Teheran could somehow revert to his All Star form, San Diego would’ve gotten a steal. But with the Padres nor Teheran getting what they wanted, both sides have now split.