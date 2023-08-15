Manny Machado used to be the face of the Baltimore Orioles franchise. When he was traded by O's to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2018, it signalled the start of a full-blown rebuild of Baltimore which went from a 75-team win in the 2017 season to a 47-win ball club in the following campaign. Years later, the loaded and expensive roster of the Padres couldn't beat Baltimore, as Machado and company lost to the Orioles at Petco Park Monday night, 4-1.

“It’s definitely fast,” Machado said yesterday afternoon. “I’ve never seen a team rebuild that quickly,” Machado said of the Orioles following yet another defeat for the Padres, per Roch Kubatko of MASN. “This year they’ve shown that they can take the East. It’s impressive to see that in such a short period of time, what they’re doing over there.”

Powered by a bunch of youngsters including the likes of Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman, the Orioles have now positioned themselves as as power in the American League. In fact, Baltimore currently has the most wins among AL teams with a 74-45 record after taking down Manny Machado and the Padres in the series opener.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

The Orioles, who are likely to break their playoff drought this year, have truly come a long way since they parted ways with Machado, whom they sent to the Dodgers via the aforementioned trade for Yusniel Diaz, Dean Kremer, Zach Pop, Rylan Bannon, and Breyvic Valera.

The Padres will look to hit back at the Orioles this Tuesday, as they also attempt to prevent a four-game skid.