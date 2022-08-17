Pedro Martinez blasts Padres over Fernando Tatis Jr. PED suspension

While Fernando Tatis Jr. made a big mistake leading to his massive PED suspension, baseball Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez couldn’t help but blame the San Diego Padres as well.

The MLB recently slapped Tatis with an 80-game suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. Apparently, a banned substance called Clostebol was found in his body. He reportedly took the substance unknowingly from a medication he used to treat ringworm.

Martinez highlighted that the Padres could have done a better job monitoring Tatis’ situation. After all, they were already checking on him due to his injury. With that., it was just surprising for him that such a mistake still happened.

“Since he got hurt, San Diego has been on top of him, and this is where I have to give him a pass, because San Diego should have known what this kid is putting in his body–whether it was [for] ringworm, whether it was flu, or whatever he put in his body–he is still valuable to the organization,” Martinez explained.

Pedro Martinez is placing blame on the Padres following Fernando Tatis Jr.’s PED suspension pic.twitter.com/YVJXEBnzQw — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 17, 2022

Pedro Martinez certainly has a point. While many have criticized Fernando Tatis Jr. for the suspension, it’s just rightful to say that the Padres are equally to blame for it.

Tatis himself has already accepted the suspension and promised to return better and healthier in 2023. It remains to be seen how it will impact their current campaign, though, especially after they traded for Juan Soto in hopes of pairing them up for a World Series run.