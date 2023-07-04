The San Diego Padres placed SP Michael Wacha on the 15-day injured list with shoulder inflammation, the team announced. The move is retroactive to July 2. San Diego also designated DH Nelson Cruz for assignment and optioned RHP Domingo Tapia. In terms of active roster additions, the Padres called LHP José Castillo, RHP Matt Waldron, and INF Matthew Batten up to the big league club.

It is no secret that the Padres have struggled in 2023. Wacha, however, has been a bright spot. He's started 15 games and owns a 2.84 ERA. Wacha also has a 1.074 WHIP to go along with 73 strikeouts. His performance hasn't received much attention since the majority of national media has placed the spotlight on the Padres' 2023 shortcomings. This injury certainly won't help matters for San Diego moving forward.

Padres' roster moves

Padres manager Bob Melvin commented on the decisions to place Michael Wacha on the IL and designate Nelson Cruz for assignment, per 97.3 The Fan.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“We're trying to use the All-Star break for it,” Melvin said about Wacha's injury. “Probably the timing's good to be able to do this for him… I think the timing of it with the All-Star break is the prudent thing to do.”

“Obviously a tough one,” Melvin said in reference to the Padres' Cruz DFA decision. “Big impact in the clubhouse… it's more about versatility here now.”

The Padres need players who can move around the field. Matt Carpenter and Nelson Cruz both primarily DH, and San Diego seemingly decided they didn't need two players on the roster for that role.