The San Diego Padres have been among the big disappointments so far in the 2023 MLB regular season, but that does not mean they can’t have fun in the dugout during games. Take for example Nick Martinez’s hilarious impersonation of Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. during Wednesday’s game versus the Kansas City Royals at home.

As what the broadcasters mentioned, it’s a solid impersonation job by Martinez of Fernando Tatis Jr., and his Padres teammates seemed to love it. Blake Snell was all smiles while looking at Martinez, while veteran Matt Carpenter even tried to check out if the dreadlocks were actually real.

Fernando Tatis Jr. and the Padres have been on a downward spiral of late, as they entered the Kansas City game having lost eight of 10 outings, a stretch that included a five-game losing skid. San Diego walked into Wednesday’s ball game just 20-23 on the season, good for just third in the National League West division — behind the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Fernando Tatis Jr., who missed the entire 2022 MLB season because of an injury and his PED suspension, is slashing .276/.315/.467 with five home runs and 12 RBI this year, as of this writing. He remains an important piece for the Padres, who boast of a fearsome cast of hitters that includes the likes of Juan Soto, Xander Bogaerts, and Manny Machado. As for Martinez, he is 2-1 with a 2.75 ERA and 1.02 WHUP across 13 games (four starts).

The Padres will take a break on Thursday before facing off with the Boston Red Sox on Friday for the start of three-game series at Petco Park.