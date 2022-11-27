Published November 27, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The San Diego Padres are adding some depth to their starting pitching staff in the form of a former MLB All-Star. Ex-Atlanta Braves SP Julio Teheran is returning to MLB after spending the 2022 campaign playing ball in Mexico. According to Jon Heyman, Teheran is signing a minor-league deal with the Padres which could be worth as much as $6 million if he is added to the MLB roster.

Teheran last pitched in MLB in 2021 when he made just one appearance for the Detroit Tigers. In 2020, he made 10 appearances for the Los Angeles Angels. Prior to that, Teheran was a mainstay in the Braves’ rotation from 2011-2019, making a total of 229 appearances for the organization.

Teheran was an All-Star in 2014 and 2016. He logged a 2.89 ERA with 186 strikeouts across 221 innings in 2014 and followed it up with a 3.21 ERA in 2016, striking out 167 across 188 innings.

The veteran right-hander will be 32 when the 2023 MLB season gets underway, and the Padres are hoping he can bounce back after fizzling out of the majors over the past few years.

A 20+ WAR pitcher throughout 11 seasons in the big leagues, Teheran could be a valuable addition for a Padres team hopeful of contending for the World Series. At worst, he’s a high-upside lottery ticket for San Diego as they aim to make a championship run. He has postseason experience, too, with four career appearances in the playoffs, though the results (10.50 ERA across 6.0 innings) haven’t been too pretty.

The Colombian hurler will be hopeful of having a resurgence in San Diego and reaching the MLB roster in order to collect that $6 million payday.