The Blue Jays host the Padres for Game 2 of the 3-game series in The Six! It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Padres-Blue Jays prediction and pick.

The Padres took Game 1 of the series after scoring an impressive nine runs to take down the flaming-hot Jays in Toronto. The Jays entered Tuesday with the best record in baseball in July, and the Padres held them to one run. Joe Musgrove pitched very well and the bullpen did its job. They look to win the series today as they continue to try and climb back from a huge deficit in the standings. The Padres are (45-50) on the season and seven games back of a Wild Card spot.

Toronto is (53-42) on the year which has them third in the AL East and 2nd in the AL Wild Card standings. They have won eight of their last 10 games and have just a one-game lead over the Houston Astros. Alex Manoah had another rough start in Game 1 as he walked multiple batters and allowed multiple home runs. If Manoah can get back to the elite pitcher he was a season ago, then Toronto will have one of the best rosters heading into the postseason.

Here are the Padres-Blue Jays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Padres-Blue Jays Odds

San Diego Padres: +1.5 (-200)

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+164)

Over: 9 (-102)

Under: 9 (-120)

How To Watch Padres vs. Blue Jays

TV: Sportsnet

Stream: MLB TV, MLB Extra Innings

Time: 7:10 ET/4:10 PT

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

Starting for the Padres is right-hander Yu Darvish. Darvish is going through a rough patch right now but remains one of the most consistent starters in the MLB. He tends to pitch a quality start more often than not and is coming off one of his best performances of the season. Against a really good Philadelphia Phillies team, he pitched six innings, allowing just one run off of five hits. He struck out nine hitters which was a season high. If Darvish can put up another solid outing against a good offense, then the Padres will be in a place to cover this spread.

The lineup is finally starting to hit, they just haven't been able to do it late in games. San Diego has done a great job of taking early leads, and in fact, has done so in every game so far in the second half. The bullpen has found a way to lose three of the games (all to the Phillies). In Game 1 of this series, Juan Soto, Manny Machado, Gary Sanchez, and Trent Grisham all sent one over the fence at Rogers Centre. The Padres have a dynamic offense when they all put it together.

Luis Campusano is back on the active roster after dealing with a thumb injury that required surgery. The youngster should give the Padres a solid bat off the bench and will give Sanchez must-needed rest from the catcher position.

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

On the bump for the Jays is right-hander Jose Berrios. The former Twin is finally feeling comfortable in his new uniform. He didn't start his campaign off the right way with Toronto, but now has an ERA of 3.41 and a record of (8-6). He's been available all year with 113.1 innings under his belt and hopes to pitch a quality start against the Padres tonight. Berrios has just one start against the Friars in his career back in 2017, and he pitched well allowing just one run off of two hits in seven innings. Berrios allowed just one run to the Arizona Diamondbacks in his last start.

The lineup is going to need to bounce back in a big way tonight. The Jays are fighting for a division lead and need the offense to stay hot. Darvish can be a tricky pitcher to face, but if the Jays remain patient and wait for the right pitch as the Padres did to Manoah in game 1, then the Jays have an advantage. Darvish can throw 12 different pitches out there if he wanted, but if he's not on his game then hits will come in bunches. Bo Bichette leads the team with his .318 batting average and home runs with 16.

Final Padres-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

I think the Jays will hit the ball much better in this game. However, it should be a close one so I expect the Padres to cover this spread on the road once again.

Final Padres-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Padres +1.5 (-200); Under 9 (-120)